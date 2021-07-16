Surveillance stills of a man who stole a 7-year-old boy’s electronic scooter on a Brooklyn street on July 7, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Shocking video shows a man snatch a Brooklyn boy’s electric scooter right from his hands and ride off with it earlier in July, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 7-year-old was riding the scooter on the sidewalk in Borough Park, near the intersection of 36th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 7 p.m. on July 7.

Surveillance video shows the man put his hand on the scooter and stop the boy. He then takes the scooter, hops on himself, and rides off in the other direction.

SHOCKING VIDEO: Man steals e-scooter out of 7-year-old boy's hands as he rides on Brooklyn street, police say



Luckily, there was a happy ending for the boy.



The child was not physically hurt during the theft, police said.

While no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, the story had a happy ending for the child.

On Tuesday, about a week after the incident, the NYPD’s 66th Precinct teamed up with local community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, owner of area store Toys 2 Discover, to give the boy a brand new scooter and helmet.

In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy!