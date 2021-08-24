Watch: Man stabbed in face, stomach on Brooklyn sidewalk

Surveillance video stills of an unidentified man attacking another man, stabbing him in the face and stomach in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Aug. 21, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Chilling video released by the NYPD shows the moment a man was attacked on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Saturday, suddenly stabbed multiple times.

Police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. outside a business on Hegeman Avenue, near Bristol Street, in the Brownsville section.

Surveillance footage shows the 25-year-old victim standing on the sidewalk, holding a pizza, when another man casually walks up and takes a sharp object out of his pocket.

WARNING: Some readers may find the below video disturbing.

VIDEO: Man stabbed in face, stomach on Brownsville sidewalk in Brooklyn; police looking for attacker



WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing.



Read more: https://t.co/pGwrufzSoc pic.twitter.com/3w4nYCGCmI — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 24, 2021

Suddenly, the man in blue lunges at the victim, stabbing him in the face and then in the stomach, according to police.

The assailant fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The man was transported by EMA to an area hospital where he was listed in “stable” condition, police said.

The NYPD released the video of the attack in hopes the public could help identify the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).