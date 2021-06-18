Cops released images of a man accused of smashing OMNY sensors at Brooklyn subway stations. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN — Authorities launched a search for a man seen on video damaging the MTA’s “tap-and-go” sensors at subway stations in Brooklyn.

Police received reports that between May 31 and June 14, a man entered the Borough Hall No. 5 and Court Street R train subway stations on several separate occasions and struck several OMNY turnstile sensors with an unknown object, according to authorities.

The sensors were damaged as a result.

No injuries were reported occurred as a result of the incidents.

Parts of the screen were seen flying as the suspect, on a scooter, smashed the sensors.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man seen on video smashing several OMNY machines at Brooklyn subway stations. https://t.co/AiP7HyIVte pic.twitter.com/OoR9M3Pccw — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).