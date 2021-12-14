Video: Man sleeping in his car attacked, robbed on Brooklyn street

Left: Surveillance still of a man, 32, who was attacked while sleeping in his car in Brooklyn on Nov. 21, 2021, police say; Right: Surveillance image of a suspect in the attack, according to police. (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man resting in the backseat of his parked car in Brooklyn was attacked when an unknown man suddenly opened his car door, video released by the NYPD on Monday shows.

Police said it happened around 7:10 a.m. back on Nov. 21, on 61st Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old victim was sleeping in the back of his Mercedes sedan when the unidentified suspect opened the door, authorities said.

Surveillance footage appears to show the suspect pull the man out of car and onto the ground as a struggle ensues.

Police said the victim was struck in the face before the strange man grabbed his wallet and removed $300 in cash.

The thief then fled the area on a Citi Bike, according to the NYPD. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

The man suffered pain to his face but refused medical attention, authorities said.

The NYPD released the footage of the attack in hopes the public could help identify or locate the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

