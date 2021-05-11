Video: Man opens fire on another driver after Brooklyn collision

Surveillance images of a man who took out a gun and opened fire on a Brooklyn street after a vehicle collision in Bushwick, according to police. (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released video of a man accused of taking out a gun and opening fire on a Brooklyn street in April after a vehicle collision.

Police said it happened back on April 9, around 5 p.m., on Palmetto Street in the Bushwick neighborhood.

Authorities said a man, 53, was stopped at a red light when suddenly his vehicle was struck by a white Honda reversing in front of him.

When the man got out of his vehicle and attempted to exchange information with the driver in front of him, then unidentified man got out of his car and pulled out a silver firearm, according to police.

Officials said the armed man fired the gun once toward the victim, who was not ultimately struck.

Know him? Man takes out gun and opens fire at another driver after vehicle collision on Brooklyn street, police say



Full story: https://t.co/r7AxGVeDfk pic.twitter.com/JdIt8DQdAC — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 11, 2021

The shooter then hopped back in his Honda and sped off, heading northbound on Bushwick Avenue, according to police.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video and images in hopes the public could help identify the armed man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).