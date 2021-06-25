Man licks woman in Brooklyn beauty supply store: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – Police launched an investigation Wednesday after a man sexually assaulted a woman in a Brooklyn beauty supply store, the NYPD said.

According to police, the woman was in the Sutter Avenue store, in the Brownsville section, just before 2 p.m. when the unidentified man approached her from behind.

As the victim bent over to remove an item from a refrigerator, the man proceeded to lick her buttocks with his tongue, authorities said.

When the woman confronted the man, he exited the store and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was not physically injured.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video of the strange encounter in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Police described him as between 25 and 35 years old, standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green football jersey, a dark blue baseball cap, and dark-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

