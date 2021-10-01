Surveillance images of a teenager suspected in at least three sucker-punch attacks in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2021, polices say. (NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a Brooklyn cyclist sucker punched in the head and falling to the ground. Police said it’s just one in a series of similar attacks Tuesday.

According to police, the same unidentified teenage attacker is believed to be behind at least three sucker-punch assaults in the Sheepshead Bay area on Tuesday, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The first attack occurred around 4:20 p.m. as an 81-year-old man was walking on East 27th Street, near Avenue X, officials said.

The suspect approached the man and asked where the B44 bus stop was, but as the victim began to give directions, the suspect punched him in the face and then fled, authorities said.

The older man sustained bruising to the face but refused medical attention.

About 20 minutes later, just a few blocks away at Avenue U and East 29th Street, police believe the same assailant struck again, this time with his friends.

Authorities said a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a group of individuals approached him and punched him in the face, unprovoked. He suffered bruising to the face and was treated on the scene by EMS.

A few hours later, around 8 p.m., a 76-year-old woman was walking on Avenue Y, near Brown Street, when the same unidentified teen approached her and asked a question, officials said.

As she began to answer, the suspect punched her in the face before running off, according to police.

She, like the other victims, sustained bruising to the face and was treated by EMS on the scene.

The NYPD did not have more information about the attack on the cyclist seen in the new surveillance video.

The suspect was described by police as teenager standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 120 lbs. with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava (or head covering), a black T-shirt with a white Nike logo on the front, dark pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).