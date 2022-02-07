Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

Brooklyn

Surveillance video stills of an unknown assailant who attacked a man wearing traditional Hasidic clothing on a Brooklyn street on Feb. 4, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Shocking surveillance video captured a man wearing Hasidic clothing being sucker punched on a Brooklyn street on Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. as the victim, 24, was walking on Stockton Street, near Marcy Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Video shows the assailant sneak up behind the man wearing a traditional Hasidic outfit as he walked with a woman.

Suddenly, the suspect swings and punches the victim in the head from behind, authorities said. Video shows the assailant then run off in the opposite direction.

The victim was treated at the scene for pain to his face, according to the NYPD. Officials said the department’s Hate Crimes Unit was investigating the attack.

The NYPD released the video in hopes the public could help identify the attacker. No description was given of the individual police were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

