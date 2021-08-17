See it: Man gropes woman, punches her in face when she tries to slap him

Surveillance video of a man punching a woman after grabbing her buttocks on a Brooklyn street on Aug. 15, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a man punch a woman multiple times after groping her on a Brooklyn street, police said.

The assault occurred on Aug. 15 around 2:15 a.m. when the woman was walking down the street near the corner of South 4th and Havemeyer streets in Williamsburg, authorities said.

An unidentified man approached the woman, 26, from behind and grabbed her buttocks, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the woman react, pushing the man away and trying to slap him, officials said.

The man swung back, punching her in the face multiple times before fleeing on foot to parts unknown, according to police.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling to her face but did not immediately report the incident to police, authorities said.

The NYPD’s Brooklyn Special Victims Unit was investigating the sexual assault, officials said Tuesday.

Police described the man they’re looking for as around 35 years old, standing 6 feet tall, weighing around 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a du-rag, a white T-shirt with dark colored sleeves and the number “88” on the back, along with denim shorts and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

