Video: Man attacks NYPD officer with glass bottle in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A man with a glass bottle took a swing at an NYPD officer in Brooklyn early Sunday, cutting the cop’s neck and head, police said.

Body camera video shows the man, wearing a tye-dye shirt, come up to officers from the NYPD’s 67th Precinct. Officers chased the man after the attack.

“The officer received lacerations to the neck and head which required stitches and staples, but thankfully will be OK,” the NYPD tweeted. “24/7 your NYPD officers put themselves in harms way to protect this city, it’s residents and it’s visitors.”

Early yesterday morning, cops from the @NYPD67Pct were on a fixed post to address community concerns when they were suddenly assaulted with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack.



The suspect, who has been arrested for assaulting officers twice in the past, was quickly caught.

The suspect was identified Monday as Tyshaun Holloway, 27, of Hackensack, New Jersey. He was charged with assault, menacing, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said it was lucky the officer’s injuries weren’t more severe.

“Another reminder of the grave dangers your cops face every day as they take to the streets to protect the people of NYC,” he said.

Police said the suspect had been arrested twice before for assaulting officers.