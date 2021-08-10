Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Aug. 2, 2021; A red Mercedes Benz the suspect fled in, according to police. (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — The NYPD released a shocking video of a man choking and punching a 64-year-old man on a Brooklyn street after a verbal dispute escalated earlier in August, authorities said.

According to police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. back on Aug. 2, near the corner of Eldert Street and Wyckoff Avenue, in the Bushwick section of the borough.

Authorities said the older victim engaged in an argument with the unidentified man, but things escalated when it turned physical.

Recognize him? Man wanted for choking, slapping and punching 64-year-old man after an argument on a Brooklyn street, police say



Full story + suspect photo: https://t.co/DxzNLF0Fys pic.twitter.com/xLnfPfBocl — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 10, 2021

Surveillance footage shows the suspect slap the man before choking him against the open door of a parked van.

He continues to slap and punch the man before pushing him down to the ground, climbing on top of him and punching him in the head a few more times.

He then got up and fled the scene in a red Mercedes Benz, heading southbound on Wyckoff Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for swelling and bruising to his face and torso, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the video of the assault, as well as the above surveillance images in hopes the public could help identify the man seen in the footage.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).