Surveillance video of a Brooklyn mail carrier being assaulted in the Greenpoint neighborhood on June 28, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched an investigation Monday after a mail carrier was attacked by two people while on his route in Brooklyn, authorities said.

According to police, the United States Postal Service worker was attacked around 6 p.m. while delivering mail in the vicinity of McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue, in the Greenpoint neighborhood.

An unidentified individual rode up on a dirt bike behind the 57-year-old victim on the sidewalk, video released by the NYPD shows.

In the video, it appears the mail carrier swung in anticipation. Police said there were no previous interactions between the men prior to the attack, but said the men may have been yelling as they approached.

The individual proceeds to punch the postal worker multiple times with a closed fist, and soon another individual runs over and also begins punching the victim.

Authorities said the mail carrier suffered broken facial bones and lacerations to the face.

The alleged attackers then fled southbound on McGuinness Boulevard on their dirt bikes, police said.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident, in hopes the public could help identify the individuals involved.

