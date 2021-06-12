Surveillance images of a group that robbed a Jewish man after making anti-Semitic remarks on a Brooklyn street on June 2, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after three suspects robbed a Jewish man on a Brooklyn street after making anti-Semitic statements, according to the NYPD.

The three unknown men on motorcycles approached the 21-year-old victim on Williamsburg’s Metropolitan Avenue just after 4 p.m. back on June 2, police said.

The trio made anti-Semitic remarks toward the man before demanding cash, officials said.

As the victim attempted to call 911, one of the suspects snatched off his Yarmulke before the group fled northbound on Manhattan Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim sustained no physical injuries during the incident.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident, which does not show the robbery but shows the moment the man’s religious garb was ripped off his head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).