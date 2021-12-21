Video: Employee chases after man who stole $5K from Brooklyn store

Police are searching for a man who stole $5,000 from a Brooklyn trade store on Dec. 16, 2021 (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – A woman was knocked to the ground after she chased a man who took thousands of dollars from a store in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. inside of Zhenda Trading, a small store in the basement of a building along 56th street and Ninth Avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood, cops said.

The suspect perused items in the store before grabbing a bag containing store proceeds totaling $5,000, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the moment the man snatched the bag from the employee’s hand.

The 31-year-old store employee chased after the man, who knocked her to the ground once they got outside the store, video shows.

The woman suffered pain to her leg, but refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

