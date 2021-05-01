Video: Driver intentionally runs over woman in Brooklyn, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A driver was caught on video intentionally running over a woman in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The horrific scene unfolded around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York, according to the NYPD.

The male suspect was captured on video driving over a low-curb median and intentionally striking the 44-year-old victim before fleeing southbound on Hinsdale Street, police said.

The victim suffered trauma throughout her body and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was described as about 5’7″ tall; approximately 155 pounds; with a thin build. The vehicle he was driving was a 2020 gray Subaru CTK with the New York license plate number JKE-6813, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a dispute between the suspect and the victim preceded the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).