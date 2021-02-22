VIDEO: Brooklyn hotel employee sucker-punched to floor in lobby

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn hotel employee attack suspects

Two male individuals caught on video attacking an employee in a Brooklyn hotel on Feb. 15, 2021, according to police.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Sunday asked for the public’s help identifying two individuals caught on camera assaulting a Brooklyn hotel employee earlier in February.

Police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the lobby of a hotel on Kings Highway, near the intersection of East 53rd Street and Preston Court, in the East Flatbush neighborhood. Google lists the address as a Holiday Inn Express.

According to authorities, the two unidentified males approached the 28-year-old man from behind in the hotel lobby and suddenly began punching him in the face repeatedly.

Surveillance video shows the victim’s glasses fly off as he falls to the ground and one of the attackers continues to punch him in a seemingly random assault.

The two men fled the hotel on foot, police said.

Officials said the employee sustained facial fractures and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above video and surveillance images on Sunday evening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast