BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A forcible touching incident in Brooklyn Tuesday left a senior woman with a broken arm and a “severe” hip injury, police said Thursday.

The victim, 88, was walking near the corner of Wykoff and Greene avenues about 2:20 a.m. when she was groped from behind. Police said a man on a bicycle grabbed the woman’s buttocks, causing her to fall to the ground. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the woman was transported to a nearby hospital after the fall. She suffered a broken left arm and severe injury to her left hip as a result of the incident, police said.

The bike-riding suspect fled southbound on Greene Avenue, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).