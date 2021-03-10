Video: 81-year-old man violently shoved to the ground outside Brooklyn liquor store, police say

Brooklyn

Surveillance images of a man wanted for violently shoving an 81-year-old man to the ground who was standing in the doorway of a liquor store in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

A man caught on video violently pushing an 81-year-old man to the ground outside a Brooklyn liquor store is being sought by police, the NYPD said Tuesday night.

Police said it happened around 4 p.m. on March 2, as the victim was standing in the doorway of the Flatbush shop, located at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue D.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows an unidentified man suddenly strike the man from behind, causing him to fall to the sidewalk.

An NYPD spokesperson said just before pushing the victim, the suspect was in the store and got into an argument with someone he was talking to on his cellphone.

The alleged attacker fled the scene on foot, police said.

According to authorities, the victim suffered pain to his body and bruising to his face. EMS responded and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

