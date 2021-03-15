Video: $8,000 hat snatched off Hasidic man’s head in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Williamsburg shtreimel snatch

Police have released surveillance footage of a man sought for snatching an $8,000 shtreimel off a Hasidic man’s head in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has asked the public for assistance in identifying the man seen on video snatching a Hasidic man’s $8,000 hat from his head in Brooklyn Friday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on the corner of Wallabout Street and Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg.

A 27-year-old man wearing traditional Hasidic attire was walking at the location when a man approached him from behind and took the shtreimel hat he was wearing and fled, authorities said.

The shtreimel was valued at $8,000, according to police.

It was unclear whether or not the suspect said anything to the victim.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the moment of the incident, showing the suspect running with the victim’s shtreimel on Walton Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

@PIX11News on Twitter