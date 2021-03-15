Police have released surveillance footage of a man sought for snatching an $8,000 shtreimel off a Hasidic man’s head in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has asked the public for assistance in identifying the man seen on video snatching a Hasidic man’s $8,000 hat from his head in Brooklyn Friday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on the corner of Wallabout Street and Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg.

A 27-year-old man wearing traditional Hasidic attire was walking at the location when a man approached him from behind and took the shtreimel hat he was wearing and fled, authorities said.

The shtreimel was valued at $8,000, according to police.

It was unclear whether or not the suspect said anything to the victim.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the moment of the incident, showing the suspect running with the victim’s shtreimel on Walton Avenue.

Do you recognize him? Police are searching for the suspect seen on video snatching an $8,000 hat off a Hasidic man's head in Brooklyn.https://t.co/6LBwAY5eMS pic.twitter.com/hrAjkBiR2o — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 15, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).