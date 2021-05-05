Video: 69-year-old man thrown to ground, robbed in his Brooklyn building

Brooklyn

Stills from a surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man thrown to the ground and robbed in his Crown Heights, Brooklyn building on May 4, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police in Brooklyn launched a search Tuesday for a man caught on video shoving a 69-year-old man to the ground in a violent robbery.

According to the NYPD, the older man was entering his Crown Heights apartment building around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown man followed him inside, even holding the door for him.

Surveillance video shows the assailant put the man in a headlock before throwing him to the floor and then stealing his wallet, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim suffered any injuries during the robbery.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

The NYPD released video of the attack in hopes the public could help identify the suspect.

