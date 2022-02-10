Victims uncooperative after Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — One man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times in the chest Thursday afternoon, police said. Another victim was shot multiple times in the leg during the same incident.

Both men were taken to a Brooklyn hospital after being attacked about 2:28 p.m. outside a convenience store on Willmohr Street. Police said both victims were uncooperative with the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black gloves, police said. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).