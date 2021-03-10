Victim’s acquaintance among 3 charged in home invasion murder of Crown Heights man: DA

Malcolm Holder, who was murdered Friday in Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS — Three people were indicted in the death of a Brooklyn man found bound and face down inside his apartment by first responders in late January, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said Amanda Sylvester, 35; Sean Idlet, 49; and Barber Byron, 61, all of Brooklyn, were arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and both first and second-degree burglary.

They were ordered to be held without bail and are set to appear again on June 23.

If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.

Malcolm Holder, 46, was allegedly attacked inside his Crown Heights home by the defendants, officials said; he was said to be an acquaintance of Sylvester.

Sylvester and Idlet, her boyfriend, along with Byron, went to the apartment to rob Holder, the DA said.

After Holder let Sylvester into the apartment, the other two allegedly forced their way in and stole a cash box with an unknown amount of money inside, a PlayStation, a speaker and a cellphone, the DA said.

The next morning, Jan. 22, Holder was found inside his apartment by a home health aide; his hands and legs were tied with an electrical cord, and he was face down on the living room floor, officials said.

The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation, according to the medical examiner.

Sylvester and Idlet were arrested a few days after Holder was found.

“He was a hard worker. He may have had a traumatic brain injury at 2 but he was very self sufficient and he has a family who loves him even in death,” Leslyn Cummings, Holder’s sister, told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview shortly after his death. “We all loved him.”

