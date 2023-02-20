BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was one week ago Monday when a man with alleged mental health issues used a rented U-Haul truck to terrorize neighborhoods in Brooklyn, killing one person and injuring eight others.

Council member Justin Brannan and a host of other elected officials and community leaders organized a vigil Monday evening to support the victims’ families.

“We have a lot of lives that were shattered forever. This may not have been a coordinated act of terrorism, but what happened a week ago, not too far from here, where we’re standing right now … truly left a trail of terror through this neighborhood that is haunting a lot of people to this day,” Brannan said.

Mohammed Rakchi’s wife said he is out of his coma but still has a long recovery ahead of him.

She is caring for their 3-year-old and 7-year-old children.

“It has been very hard, especially for the kids. They keep asking, where’s dad? When will he come back home? That really hurt,” said Tchenar.

Community leaders stressed the importance of relying on a diverse network of support in this melting pot of a neighborhood.

“My heart is warmed because I know when one of us is hurting. Bay Ridge comes together to support,” said Marwa Janini, executive director of the Arab American Association of New York.

Weng Sor, the 62-year-old suspect, now faces murder and other charges.

“There’s a cultural impact, where we suffer in silence. Especially older Asian males. I would really advocate and call for the city to invest in more mental health services for older adults,” said Steve Mei of the Chinese-American Planning Council.

Several attendees, including Mayor Eric Adams, used Sor’s case as an opportunity to call for additional mental health services.

“This person was experiencing some real mental health issues that we must focus on, face, to make sure our city is safe. And I’m committed to doing so,” Adams said.