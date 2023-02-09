WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A day after a shooting outside of Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn, one of the two teens shot is speaking out.

A 17-year old victim said he had no idea what was going on during dismissal when a fight escalated to an all-out brawl. More than a dozen teens were involved. At one point, someone pulled out a gun and started to shoot, police said.

The 17-year old boy was hit in the thigh, a 15-year-old girl was also hit in the thigh and a school security guard was grazed in the neck.

“I feel an electric shock go through my leg. I thought it was a cramp, then I heard gunfire,” the 17-year-old boy said.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl shot also spoke with PIX11 News by phone and said she is shaken over the incident. “Any kid that can pick up a gun should go to jail,” the mother said.

Both students are still being treated for their injuries at a hospital.

The shooter has not yet been arrested. Police are searching for a suspect who was wearing black Adidas pants, a white and gray sweatshirt and a brown puffer jacket.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is stepping up patrols outside and near all New York City schools, including in transit.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).