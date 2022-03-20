BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 68-year-old woman whose torso was found in a shopping cart in Brooklyn died of h omicidal violence, including blunt force trauma of the head, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York determined.

Ex-convict Harvey Marcelin allegedly killed Susan Leyden. Police said Marcelin and Leyden knew each other for at least two years before the deadly attack.

The investigation began after police found a dismembered torso hidden inside a large bag in a shopping cart near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills on March 3. Shortly after that, a human leg severed at the knee was found inside a tire a few blocks. A human head was found in Marcelin’s apartment when police executed a search warrant.

Marcelin was previously incarcerated twice. State records show Marcelin was released on parole in 2019 after serving a prison sentence on a manslaughter conviction in 1986. Marcelin also served a prison sentence for murder from 1963 through 1984.