FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shooting of a 19-year-old Department of Education employee left parents and guardians on edge Wednesday as they dropped off kids at a Flatlands public school just a block from the scene.

The DOE paraprofessional was shot in the head at close range and critically wounded shortly after ending a substitute shift at P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. An arrest had not been made as of early Wednesday.

Parents sounded off about the disturbing targeted assault in broad daylight as they dropped off their kids Wednesday morning at the school on Avenue M near East 52nd Street.

“A lot of guns, a lot of shooting,” said Mohammed Hamoud as he dropped off his young son, explaining why he believes New York is getting “so [much] worse.”

“It’s very scary,” he continued. “Everybody goes into school or goes into work, he don’t know if he’ll come back or not. … Honestly, it’s so sad.”

Hamoud called for a greater police presence around schools while they’re in session.

The victim had just left the school when he was shot near a bodega about a block away, authorities have said. Police sources told PIX11 News that he was shot multiple times in the head and back at close range. He remained in critical condition at an area hospital as of Wednesday.

Surveillance video recovered by investigators shows a suspect in a red ski mask and sweat suit leaving the area in a dark-colored Lexus after the shooting, according to officials. But no arrests had been made as of early Wednesday, and police have not disclosed a suspected motive in what they say was a targeted attack on the victim.

One woman, whose grandchild goes to the school, said Wednesday that she saw a man she believes to be the gunman running at the scene around the time of the shooting. The grandmother, who did not provide her full name, said that recent violence in New York City has left her scared to leave her home.