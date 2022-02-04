‘Very lucky day’: Doorbell camera video shows why eyewitnesses are amazed house explosion had no injuries

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Six people are out of their homes, which are now being demolished, after an explosion destroyed one of the three structures and left the two other homes in the row of three townhouses damaged beyond repair. Eyewitnesses and firefighters alike said that it was miraculous that nobody was hurt.

A natural gas leak is being investigated as the possible cause of the explosion, which sent debris flying onto the homes across the street and well down the block, around 7 a.m. Friday.

“It was a loud explosion,” said Miguel Perez, who lives on the block, Bay 35th Street, between Benson Avenue and 86th Street. “We thought it was an earthquake, to be honest.”

Loc Chuc lives across the street from the home that blew up.

“I was asleep, felt the shake, like a loud boom,” he said. “[It] woke myself and my son up.”

Chuc saw the fire scene out of his window, and then checked the Ring camera at his door. It showed that the home was there one moment, then gone the next, in a cloud of smoke that quickly turned into flames.

“It was like [a] movie,” said Kelly Li, who lives in another house across the street. “I was on the phone with 911, I said, ‘Hurry, hurry, hurry.'”

The FDNY said that they’d deployed 100 firefighters to the explosion scene. They also brought in a canine to search for survivors or human remains, as a precaution.

Firefighters reported that the home was unoccupied, and that nobody was hurt in the homes attached to it. No firefighters were injured at the scene.

“Very lucky,” Deputy Fire Chief Brian Gorman said at the scene. “It’s a very lucky day.”

Friday’s explosion happened two and-a-half weeks after a similar explosion in the Bronx left one person dead, and seven others injured. That incident was also captured on a doorbell camera.

A variety of neighbors said that they’ve suspected a natural gas leak in the area.

“A couple of months ago, we did start smelling an odor,” said Perez, who lives on the block. “We didn’t know what it was. We didn’t know where it was coming from.”

For its part, the FDNY said it had had no reports in recent months of a gas leak at the home where the explosion happened. Still, it all prompted Mayor Eric Adams, who surveyed the scene Friday morning, to remind people to report any smell of natural gas, and to rest assured that a call about the smell will not go unheeded.

“Every report of the smell of gas is investigated,” the mayor said. “No report is ignored.”