BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who scribbled “All Catholics are rapists” on the wall of Catholic Charities early Wednesday morning.

(Credit: NYPD)

The man approached the building — located on Joralemon Street — about 5:20 a.m., police said. Using a black marker, he wrote the hateful claim on the building’s wall. Surveillance video caught the man in the act.

Police said the vandal fled northbound on Court Street after the incident. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.