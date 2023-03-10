BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man spray-painted a marked NYPD van in Brooklyn Wednesday, police said.

The vandal walked up to an empty NYPD van parked in a parking lot near Coney Island and Caton Avenues around 9:00 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police reported that the vandal used black spray paint to graffiti the letters “Monkey” on the passenger side of the van before fleeing the scene.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

