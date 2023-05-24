BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a person unprovoked on a northbound F train in Brooklyn on May 10, according to authorities.

A 19-year-old man was on a train approaching the Bergen Street and Smith Street subway station around 6 p.m. Police said an unknown man hit the victim with an unknown blunt object and then started to punch him in the face. According to police, the man left the train at the Bergen Street station before leaving on the southbound train platform.

The victim had cuts on his face and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).