U.S. sells unique Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli

BROOKLYN — The United States sold a one-of-a-kind copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” Tuesday that was once owned by convicted hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, officials said.

The buyer and the amount the album was sold for was not revealed Tuesday due to a confidentiality provision protecting that information, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The album, previously owned by Shkreli, was ordered to be forfeited as part of an asset in connection with the $7.4 million forfeiture money judgement entered against the “Pharma Bro” at his March 2018 sentencing, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself. With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis.

He is currently serving a seven-year sentence for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.

Earlier this year, a federal judge rejected Shkreli’s second request to be let out of prison early.

In 2015, Shkreli purchased the album, which includes a hand-carved nickel-silver box as well as a leather-bound manuscript containing lyrics and a certificate of authenticity, which was marketed as a “work of art and an audio artifact.”

Just weeks after his conviction, Shkreli tried selling the album in an online auction, officials said.

Proceeds from the sale will be applied to the forfeiture money judgement against the convicted pharmaceutical executive.

Associated Press contributed to this report.