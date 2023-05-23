A pair of victims were beaten with a metal pipe in Brownsville, Brooklyn last month, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A pair of victims were beaten with a metal pipe in Brownsville, Brooklyn last month, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 167 Lenox Road when two victims, a 68-year-old man and a woman got into an argument with the attacker around 12:10 a.m. on April 6, according to the NYPD. Once the argument became physical, the suspect left briefly and then returned with a metal pipe, police said.

The assailant battered the victims several times, clubbing the man all over his body and hitting the woman over the head before fleeing the scene police said. First responders transported the victims to a local hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

