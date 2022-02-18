Two victims attacked in Brooklyn stabbing: NYPD

Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two victims were taken to a Brooklyn hospital after being stabbed, police said.

The attacks happened about 3:16 p.m., police said. The first man was found near Glenwood Road and Ralph Avenue. The second man was found at East 59th Street and Paerdegat Avenue South.

Police did not have the conditions of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

