Two victims attacked in Brooklyn stabbing: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two victims were taken to a Brooklyn hospital after being stabbed, police said.

The attacks happened about 3:16 p.m., police said. The first man was found near Glenwood Road and Ralph Avenue. The second man was found at East 59th Street and Paerdegat Avenue South.

Police did not have the conditions of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.

