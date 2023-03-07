BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two teens were shot in a store near a Brooklyn school on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred across the street from PS 371 near 36th Street and Fourth Avenue at around 2:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The two 18-year-old victims were each shot in the left shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody after the shooting, police said.

No further information was immediately available.