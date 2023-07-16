BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities are looking for five men in connection to a double shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the wrist and a 17-year-old boy was hit in the right leg near 1461 Gates Ave. in Bushwick at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said five suspects fled the scene after the incident. It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).