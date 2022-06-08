BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New surveillance video released Wednesday shows a Brooklyn attack that left a 61-year-old man dead.

Victor Vega was walking on Lexington Avenue near his home on May 25 when two others approached. A masked attacker hit Vega, knocking him into a parked vehicle.

Video shows the victim on the ground as the suspect appears to take something from Vega and hand it to a hooded individual. Vega was found on the ground and rushed to the hospital with trauma to the head. He died on May 30. His death was deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the individuals caught on video in the attack.

Suspects in May 25, 2022 attack on Victor Vega in Brooklyn (NYPD)

Suspects in May 25, 2022 attack on Victor Vega in Brooklyn (NYPD)

Suspect in May 25, 2022 attack on Victor Vega in Brooklyn (NYPD)

Suspects in May 25, 2022 attack on Victor Vega in Brooklyn (NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).