BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New surveillance video released Wednesday shows a Brooklyn attack that left a 61-year-old man dead.
Victor Vega was walking on Lexington Avenue near his home on May 25 when two others approached. A masked attacker hit Vega, knocking him into a parked vehicle.
Video shows the victim on the ground as the suspect appears to take something from Vega and hand it to a hooded individual. Vega was found on the ground and rushed to the hospital with trauma to the head. He died on May 30. His death was deemed a homicide.
No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the individuals caught on video in the attack.
