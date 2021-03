Two people were shot in Brooklyn Monday evening, police said, March 15, 2021 (Citizen App).

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two people were shot while standing in line at a Brooklyn seafood restaurant Monday evening, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

It happened at Pitkin Seafood at 1670 Pitkin Ave near Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville, officials said.

Police said an unknown man fired shots from outside the store; one man was shot in the right foot, and a woman suffered a graze wound to her right arm?

The suspect fired five shots, police said. There were no arrests Monday evening.