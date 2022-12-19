SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman were shot in the chest while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Monday morning, police said.

The suspect opened fire while the victims, both 19, were inside the vehicle near 2340 Coney Island Ave. in Sheepshead Bay at around 12:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. After they were shot, another man in the car drove off and made it to Hubbard Street, about a mile from the incident, before calling for help, authorities said.

Police found the victims near 2515 Hubbard St. The man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver was not injured in the shooting.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

