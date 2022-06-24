PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday.

The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped vehicle on foot, the driver allegedly hit the gas and side-swiped them, knocking them to the ground, according to police.

The 25-year-old driver, whose name has not been released by authorities, then ditched his ride and allegedly ran off on foot, police said. But he didn’t get far before he was nabbed by NYPD backup already en route to the scene, officials said.

The two officers were treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and released. Criminal charges are pending against the driver, according to authorities.