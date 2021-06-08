Retired officer critically injured in Brooklyn shooting; 1 other man shot

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Two men, including a retired police officer, were shot in Brooklyn on Monday night, police said.

They were shot near East 3rd Street and Church Avenue around 7:15 p.m., official said.

The retired officer was seriously injured, an NYPD official said. The other victim is not expected to die.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately available.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information for the victims or a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

