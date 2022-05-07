BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are investigating after two men were inside a barbershop.

The two men were found about 9:33 p.m. inside the Chester Street business, police said. A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso, while a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to an area hospital. The first victim — who has not been identified yet — was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim was listed as being in stable condition.

According to police, someone outside the business shot in through a window. The suspect fired multiple rounds into the shop before fleeing.

Police did not have a description of the suspect. It’s also not know what may have led to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).