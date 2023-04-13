EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot inside a Brooklyn deli moments before another man was struck by gunfire on the same street Wednesday night, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach near 369 Crescent St. and the second victim was shot inside a store at 390 Crescent St. in East New York at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It remained unclear what prompted the gunfire and if the man shot in the deli was the intended target, authorities said. There have been no arrests.

