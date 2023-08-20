BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11)— Two firefighters were injured battling a five-alarm fire that engulfed several stores in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities responded to the blaze at a one-story chocolate shop at 106 Lee Ave., near Hewes Street, in Williamsburg at around 12 p.m., according to the FDNY. Two firefighters were injured but their conditions are unknown.

NYC Councilman Lincoln Restler said the fire spread to multiple storefronts. Restler, who represents District 33, said it didn’t appear any civilians were injured.

“We’ve had a tragic fire here in the heart of South Williamsburg…multiple storefronts have been destroyed,” Restler said. “This is the main shopping strip for the community. This fire is devastating.”

Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to get the heavy smoke from the blaze under control, according to an FDNY video. The smoke could be seen from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

“The smoke in the air is so dense. The stench in the air is so strong,” Restler said.

It was unclear what caused the fire.

Officials are advising New Yorkers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.