Two thieves stole large appliances from residential buildings in a robbery pattern last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two thieves stole large appliances from residential buildings in a robbery pattern last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

In each burglary, the sticky-fingered suspects break into a residential building and then steal large appliances: washers, dryers, refrigerators, and a television, according to the NYPD. Authorities have tallied at least five incidents spanning a little over three weeks with the first incident occurring on Dec. 23, 2022. The thieves hit the same residential building near Covert Street three times stealing a total of one washing machine, two refrigerators, and a television, police said.

In the latest incident, the burglars broke into a residential building near Putnam Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, according to the NYPD. Then, they grabbed a refrigerator and a washer-dryer unit before running away, police said.

In each incident, there were no injuries reported, police said. The NYPD released photos of the suspects sought.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.