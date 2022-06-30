BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two boys were both listed in stable condition after being attacked Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victims, ages 11 and 13, were both stabbed on Baltic Street about 2:45 p.m. Police did not have further information on the boys’ injuries.

Police did not have a description of a suspect. There was no information about what may have led to the stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.

