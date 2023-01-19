Police are searching for this suspect and an accomplice in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn on Jan. 16, 2023. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two armed men stole thousands in cash and hundreds more in CBD products from a Brooklyn store on Monday night, police said Thursday.

The thieves held up the High Cloud Exotics shop at 390 Broadway at around 11:45 p.m., police said. One suspect pulled a silver gun while both men took $2,000 from the register and $700 worth of CBD products and store merchandise, according to the NYPD.

The robbers also took a victim’s cellphone and wallet before leaving the scene on foot on Division Avenue, police said. There were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released a photo of one of the suspects sought in the incident. Police said the men are about 20 to 30 years old and were wearing dark clothing.

