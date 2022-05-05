NEW YORK (PIX 11)— A bicyclist was fatally struck by a private garbage truck in a hit-and run in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said.

The 35-year-old man was hit from behind by the truck near 37th Street and Ninth Avenue in Borough Park at around 8:23 a.m., authorities said. The truck was travelling southbound on Ninth Avenue when the biker was hit. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).