MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A box-truck driver was critically injured after hitting several parked cars in Brooklyn early Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Bedford Ave and Kings Highway in Midwood just before 5 a.m., police said. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with severe trauma and is in critical condition, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The parked cars were unoccupied. The investigation is ongoing.