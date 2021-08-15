Trio opens fire in Brooklyn, shooting 4

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three men opened fire in Brooklyn early on Saturday, shooting three men and a teenager.

The men fired repeatedly near Marcy Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 12:10 a.m., police said.

The youngest victim, 18, was shot in his left foot, officials said. A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg; a 26-year-old man suffered an injury to his right arm and a 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

Police said the shooters fled northbound on Marcy Avenue in a dark, 4-door sedan.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the shooters.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).