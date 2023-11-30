MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group attacked three Jewish people, including a teenager, on a Brooklyn street last weekend, authorities said.

The three suspects punched a 40-year-old man who was walking home from the synagogue near East 15th Street and Avenue L in Midwood at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Thirty minutes later, the trio assaulted a 15-year-old boy near Avenue J and East 17th Street, police said. The teen was punched and kicked, police said.

Shortly after, the suspects kicked a 27-year-old man while he was walking near East 18th Street and Avenue L, police said.

All three victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

There have been no arrests. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents.

